Lethem residents protest against COVID vaccination policy

Hoping to get the attention of President Irfaan Ali, just over a dozen Lethem residents on Saturday took to the streets to protest against the “indirect mandatory” COVID-19 vaccination policy that was implemented by the government in August.

Cognizant that the president would be in the Region to deliver a feature address at the Regional Toshaos Meeting, residents of Lethem in Region Nine planned a protest to voice their concerns regarding the COVID-19 vaccine and the negative PCR test required in order for them to work or access government services.

The protestors gathered in front of the Takutu Gas Station which is located on the route that the president was expected to pass and within an hour of his arrival, they began their protest. It lasted for several hours even though the presidential convoy did not stop to acknowledge the gathering.