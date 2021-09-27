Bonfim blockade continuing but Lethem being supplied by road, river

Trucks are still being prevented by protesters from transporting goods from Bonfim, Brazil to Lethem but the situation in the Guyanese border town has improved as supplies have arrived by road and via the Ireng River.

Daniel Gajie, President of the Rupununi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) yesterday told Stabroek News that the matter is engaging the attention of the court in the Brazilian state of Roraima.

He said that the Federal Highway Patrol during the course of last week moved to the courts to penalize protestors who continue to obstruct traffic.