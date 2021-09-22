Border with Brazil remains closed – PM

The border between Lethem and Bonfim in Brazil remains closed until such time as both governments decide it is safe and reasonable to allow border crossings.

This is according to a statement yesterday from the Office of the Prime Minister which dismissed reports to the contrary as “patently false”.

“Despite Ministers of the Government of Guyana holding talks with the Governor of the State of Roraima on September 17, 2021, no agreement has been reached on the reopening of the border crossing,” the statement said, adding that residents of Region 9 and others who depend on the border crossing being open for their livelihoods can be assured that both parties on either side of the border remain fully engaged in bringing a resolution to the issue as soon as it is safe and reasonable to do so.