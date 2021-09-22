Troy Resources appoints interim CEO following Nilsson’s death

Australian mining company Troy Resources Limited yesterday announced that current Non-Executive Director, Richard Beazley, will assume the role of interim CEO and Managing Director, effective immediately following the sudden death on Monday of CEO, Ken Nilsson.

Troy operates the Karouni gold mine in Cuyuni/Mazaruni. Nilsson’s sudden death is seen as a further challenge to the company’s operations here.

In the statement, Troy said that Beazley is a highly experienced mining engineer with his former roles including Interim Chief Operating Officer of Sandfire Resources Limited, Managing Director of Peak Resources Limited and General Manager Operations at Consolidated Minerals Limited.

Troy Non-Executive Chairman, Peter Stern, said yesterday: “We are most grateful to Richard for taking on this interim position during difficult circumstances.”