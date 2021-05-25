Troy Resources says underground mining project could begin October

Australian miner, Troy Resources Limited says that the start of Guyana’s first underground gold mining project could commence in October and Chief Executive Officer Ken Nilsson assured that the company is not shutting down operations here.

“The initial work which was planned to start around the 1st of July now seems more likely to take place in October. We anticipate that all preparatory technical work on the underground operations will be completed by mid to late June,” Nilsson said in a statement on Wednesday clarifying the status of his company’s operation.

The statement appears to have been prompted by a report in Stabroek News last Wednesday which said that with gold ore plummeting in two key pits, Troy Resources had announced that processing activities could cease in August or September at its Region Seven site until a delayed underground mine project gets underway.