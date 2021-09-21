Troy Resources Managing Director passes away

Australian mining company, Troy Resources Limited says that its Managing Director, Ken Nilsson, passed away yesterday morning after failing to recover from a medical procedure last week.

Nilsson’s passing will likely raise further questions about the future of the company’s Karouni gold mine in Region Seven which has experienced a range of problems in recent years.

A release yesterday from Troy said that Nilsson initially became Managing Director in 1997 and, after stepping down, was re-appointed as Managing Director again in 2017.