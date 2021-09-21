Guyana News

Troy Resources Managing Director passes away

Ken Nilsson
Ken Nilsson
By

Australian mining company, Troy Resources Limited says that its Managing Director, Ken Nilsson, passed away yesterday morning after failing to recover from a medical procedure last week.

Nilsson’s passing will likely raise further questions about the future of the company’s Karouni gold mine in Region Seven which has experienced a range of problems in recent years.

A release yesterday from Troy said that Nilsson initially became Managing Director in 1997 and, after stepping down, was re-appointed as Managing Director again in 2017.