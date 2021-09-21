Mustapha sets up committee to review list of flood-affected Mahaicony farmers

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha yesterday decided to establish a committee in the Mahaicony Branch Road area to review the listing of farmers who have gotten flood relief grants after receiving numerous complaints that their losses were under-reported.

Following a meeting, which was held at the Mortice Primary School at Branch Road, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, Mustapha explained that farmers in the area were dissatisfied with the distribution of the flood relief grants.

As a result, he decided to venture to the area and meet with them. “All the areas that fall within this catchment area will have a representative to work along with the committee that was established and they will now look at those persons who are making claims that they were assessed wrongfully or they don’t have the right amount,” he said.