E’quibo Coastland farmers receive flood-relief grants

Region Two cash crop and livestock farmers, who were affected by major flooding in May, on Friday received flood-relief grants from the Ministry of Agriculture.

The distribution process for the region was postponed two months ago after an initial list had to be revised in order to remove ineligible persons as well as to cater for several persons who had missed the registration period to apply for the aid. Over 1,312 persons benefited from the distribution process.

Speaking to the recent flood-affected residents at the Anna Regina Town Council, Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha said that the exercise was the second one in Region Two and was aimed at helping persons who were severely affected by the recent flooding to reenter their farms. Mustapha told the gathering that the money is not compensation for their losses and explained it is a help that the government is giving to persons in the sector to help their recovery from the flooding.