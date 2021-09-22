Lamaha Park woman succumbs following accident

A Lamaha Park woman who was injured in an accident over a week ago, succumbed on Monday to injuries sustained.

She had been a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Dead is Isha Persaud, 19, of Lot 302 Lamaha Park, East La Penitence, Georgetown.

Police yesterday said that following the accident which occurred at the junction of Fourth and Sheriff streets on September 12, Persaud failed to regain consciousness.

At the time of the accident, Persaud was a pillion rider on a motorcycle CJ 9981 being ridden by Kemo Hinckson, 23, of D’Urban Street, Georgetown. The motorcycle reportedly collided with motor car PZZ 6074 that was being driven by a 22-year-old resident of Sandy Babb St, Kitty.

No further information on the accident was released.

Persaud’s body remains at the Georgetown Public Hospital awaiting an autopsy.