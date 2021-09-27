Manganese company advertises for mining engineer, heavy equipment operators

The Matthews Ridge-based Guyana Manganese Inc (GMI) has advertised vacancies for several positions at the company including a mining engineer.

In an advertisement published in Saturday’s edition of the Stabroek News, GMI announced vacancies for heavy equipment operators, truck drivers, and a mining engineer.

Candidates must be 18 to 55 years old and must be able to provide national identification and NIS cards, TIN certificate, valid police clearance, medical certificate, and proof of qualifications. They must also present valid licences for a motor tractor and lorry where applicable.