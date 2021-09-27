Ashdel’s Grace Parris pushing the boundaries of packaged foods

The maker of ASHDEL’s Instant Porridge mix is continuously looking for ways to shorten time spent in the kitchen.

Grace Parris, the director of the agro-processing department at the Guyana School of Agriculture, and the creative mind behind the ASHDEL’s instant plantain porridge, on Wednesday told this newspaper that she has always enjoyed making new products. Parris said that she started experimenting on the plantain porridge during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said that she had been making porridge when the thought struck her, “There has to be a shorter way to do this.” She said that during this time she had been teaching from home and unlike when she had to go into the office, she had more time for herself. Parris explained that she used most of her free time to experiment and she finally got the plantain porridge right. However, at the time it was just the raw plantain.