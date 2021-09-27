Wickham elected president of ECDFA

Gregory Wickham was elected president of the East Coast Demerara Football Association (ECDFA), when the entity staged its constitutionally mandated electoral congress yesterday at the Beterverwagting (BV) Primary School.
According to an official release from the association, the Wickham-led team was the only slate submitted to contest the polls and as such, was elected unopposed. The slate was nominated by Mahaica Determinators and seconded by Melanie FC. The deadline for submissions of prospective slates was September 12th.