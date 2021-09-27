Four-day extension granted for Amaila hydro proposals

The Government has extended by four days its Request for Proposals (RFP) for the Amaila Falls Hydropower Project (AFHP), which is expected to begin construction next year.

The closing deadline for proposals is now Thursday, September 30, 2021 and must be submitted to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board, according to an advertisement by the Office of the Prime Minister. The original RFP issued in July this year had listed the deadline for submissions as yesterday. The extension has probably been granted as the original deadline fell on a Sunday.