Declaring that it is time for accountability in the country, A New and United Guyana (ANUG) yesterday called for a Coroner’s Inquest into the death of Orin Boston at the hands of the police on September 14th at Dartmouth, Essequibo Coast.

Boston’s killing triggered protests at Dart-mouth and the government and the police have come under pressure to provide answers as to what the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team was doing when it stormed into his home and shot him in his bed.