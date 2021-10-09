Guyana News

Benn says file on Dartmouth businessman’s killing still with complaints body

Orin Boston
By

Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn yesterday said that the case file on the killing of Dartmouth businessman Orin Boston, who was shot dead by a policeman at his home three weeks ago, is still with the Police Complaints Authority (PCA).

“It’s with them [the PCA]. They have to do the investigation. So I wouldn’t want to… I couldn’t add anything new to it,” Benn told Stabroek News yesterday when asked for an update on the investigation on the sidelines of an event.

Boston, 29, of Hoppie Street, Dart-mouth was shot and killed on September 15 during what was said to be an anti-crime operation.