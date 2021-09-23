File on Dartmouth shooting with Police Complaints Authority

The file on Wednesday’s shooting to death of Dart-mouth businessman, Orin Boston by a cop has been sent to the Police Com-plaints Authority (PCA) for “review”.

This was disclosed last night by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) which has come under mounting pressure to explain the circumstances of the killing of the man who was shot on his bed.

The GPF said it had “forwarded the file in this matter to the Chairman of the Police Complaints Authority for review. This is in keeping with the legal procedure when dealing with such matters”.