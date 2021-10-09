CJIA scanner defects expected to be fixed soon -Edghill says airport security in no way compromised

The management of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) is currently engaging the supplier of a recently commissioned security scanner to conduct remedial work as the machine has encountered issues, Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill yesterday said.

Speaking with Stabroek News via telephone, Edghill assured that although the machine has developed some issues, alternative security arrangements have been put in place to ensure nothing is compromised.

The minister said with the CJIA already in contact with the supplier to rectify the defects, it should be remedied soon.