Health workers, transport operators get 2-week extension for vaccine compliance – Anthony

Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony last night announced that healthcare workers and public transport operators will be given a two-week extension to comply with the recently instituted COVID-19 vaccination protocols.

“I have examined the request and wish to announce that healthcare workers, public transport operators and conductors will be given two weeks to comply with the Order,” Anthony said in a statement.

Anthony, who did not indicate what would happen if they fail to comply, explained that the decision was taken following representation by various stakeholders that more time was needed for compliance with sections of the latest COVID- 19 Emergency Measures, which came into effect at the start of the month. Among other things, they require public transport operators to be vaccinated with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Although the new measures do not stipulate that government workers must be vaccinated, government ministries and agencies, including hospitals, have adopted policies directing workers to become vaccinated or provide proof that they are not infected with COVID-19 via PCR testing at their own expense. Unvaccinated members of the public are also being required to produce a negative PCR test result in order to access the needed government services.

Viewed by some as a de facto vaccine mandate, the new requirements have seen resistance from both the vaccine-hesitant and those who argue that the requirements are a violation of their civil liberties.

“I wish to reiterate that the Government of Guyana has secured enough vaccines for the adult population. Guyanese have a choice of first and second dose AstraZeneca or SinoPharm and first dose Sputnik V. Additionally, the Pfizer vaccine for our children will soon be available,” Anthony said in his statement.

He further stressed that vaccines are safe, effective and will reduce chances of infection, hospitalisation and death as a result of a COVID-19 infection. “Please protect yourself, your family and your community. Please get vaccinated!” he appealed.