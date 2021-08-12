Cops probing retaliation motive in Regent St slaying

As investigators continue to probe Tuesday’s night killing of Brazilian Euclid Da Silva, one of the suspected motives is that he may have been targeted as a result of an altercation involving his son and a known individual.

Da Silva, 50, of Lot 23 Hadfield Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, was riddled with bullets while another man, who has been identified as a fellow Brazilian national, was critically injured after two gunmen opened fire on them as they sat in a pick-up truck outside of Shamdas Kirpalani, on Regent Street, near Camp Street, in Georgetown.

Da Silva was seated in the driver’s seat, while the injured man was in the front passenger seat.