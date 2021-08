Person of interest detained over Brazilian’s slaying -after turning himself over to cops

As investigators continue to hunt for the two gunmen who killed Brazilian Euclid Da Silva on Tuesday night, a known individual who is accused of recently threatening the dead man’s son surrendered to the police yesterday.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum informed Stabroek News that the man surrendered to the Brickdam Police station yesterday. He was accompanied by his lawyer.

Blanhum said the man was immediately detained for questioning. He remained in police custody up to last night.