Thirty years on…Monica Reece’s murder remains unsolved

Today will mark 30 years since security guard Monica Reece was murdered and her body dumped on Main Street and while the killing remains unsolved to date, Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum has assured that the investigation remains open.

Blanhum recently reiterated to Stabroek News that the Guyana Police Force had a “real prospect” of successfully solving the case back in 2016 but a shake-up of the force got in the way.

In July, 2016, Blanhum had said that the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Cold Crimes Unit was reopening several cases, a decision which he had said followed calls made by members of the public, and particularly by relatives.