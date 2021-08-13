GECOM axes Lowenfield, Myers and Mingo

After more than two months of manoeuvring, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) yesterday approved motions to terminate the employment contracts of the Chief Election Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield, Deputy Chief Election Officer (DCEO) Roxanne Myers and Region Four Returning Officer (RO) Clairmont Mingo.

Speaking with Stabroek News immediately after the end of a brief meeting held on the motions, opposition-nominated Commissioner Vincent Alexander explained that the matter was determined by a vote of four in favour and three abstentions.

GECOM Chairperson Justice (ret’d) Claudette Singh and the three government-nominated members voted in favour of the contract terminations, while the three opposition-nominated members of the commission abstained.