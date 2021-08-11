Nurses among scores of unvaccinated locked out of Linden Hospital

Employees of the Linden Hospital Complex and members of the public in Region Ten were yesterday denied entry to the premises after they failed to produce proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

Region Ten Chairman Deron Adams confirmed the incident and said that persons stood outside the hospital all day to protest against the new requirement.

Under the updated pandemic measures implemented by the government, members of the public who wish to visit a ministry or a government agency for a service will have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or if they are unvaccinated they will have to make an appointment.