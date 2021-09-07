Teen chopped during fight over pig

An Upper Corentyne teenager is now hospitalised with a chop wound after a row over a pig between his father and another man ended in an armed conflict on Sunday.

The 16-year-old, of Number 51 Village, Corentyne, is a patient at the Skeldon Public Hospital.

The teen’s mother told police investigators that her husband and another man, identified as Wayne Heligar, had a misunderstanding over a pig, which led to a physical altercation. However, during the argument, another man, identified as Marvin Ross, 56, intervened with a cutlass.