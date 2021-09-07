Letters to the Editor

GTT should tell us how to connect with the upgraded Blaze service

By

Dear Editor,

Sometime last week GTT announced with great fanfare that their Blaze service has been “upgraded” and that customers would immediately see faster connectivity and better service. It’s a few days into this new and “upgraded” service and I, a Blaze customer, am still trying to find the upgraded benefits. The little thing at the top of my screen still spins endlessly while trying to connect to a site. And my movies still buffer. Is this a teething issue? Or can GTT do a bit more PR to tell us how to access this improved service?

Sincerely,

M. Abraham