Runs possible despite unfamiliar conditions, says Bishop

BECKENHAM, England, CMC – Rising Stars stroke-maker Teddy Bishop has underscored the value of batsmen making adjustments to their approach, in order to score runs in English conditions.

The right-hander carved out a polished unbeaten 97 yesterday, agonisingly missing out on three figures as West Indies Under-19s went down by a single wicket to England Under-19s at Kent County Ground.

Bishop, batting at number three, was one of only two specialist batsmen to reach double figures with opener Anderson Amurdan stroking 27.

“It’s different conditions out here so batting is a little bit different here. You have to play the ball a little later and move as early as possible,” said the 18-year-old right-hander.

“The outfield here is really good – you get purchase for your shots. Once you get in, you can score runs over here.”

He helped put on 64 with Amurdan for the opening stand after Matthew Nandu retired hurt on four, and added a further 22 for the second wicket with captain Ackeem Auguste (6).

Perhaps his most key partnership came for the seventh wicket when he posted 54 with tail-ender Isai Thorne (11 not out) to pull West Indies U19s around from dire straits at 121 for six in the 15th over, to reach 180 all out off 39.3 overs.

“When I was batting I think most of the wickets fell in clusters so I really had to dig deep to get to a good a total as possible,” explained Bishop, who faced 104 balls and hit nine fours and two sixes.

“I knew what he (Thorne) was capable of so I just kept telling him what to do [and that] I’ll do most of the scoring so I’m really pleased with his work.”

The tourists, who lost the first game by 166 runs at the same venue last weekend, will clash with the hosts again in the third match here tomorrow.

And Bishop said the fixture presented another opportunity to continue developing as a unit.

“We want to continue the good work to help the batting side of things improve and as a team, so we can be competitive on and off the field.”