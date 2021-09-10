Guyana’s projected 16% growth likely highest in the region this year – ECLAC Survey

Most of the economies in the Caribbean are expected grow by around a cumulative 4.1 per cent this year with the Guyana economy leading the way in that growth trajectory according to the most recent “Economic Survey of Latin America and the Caribbean 2021: Labour dynamics and employment policies for sustainable and inclusive recovery beyond the COVID-19 crisis,” from the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC).

The study indicates that Guyana, whose economy has now begun to be buttressed by revenues from its oil sales, will lead the way in terms of economic growth in the region with a forecast of 16 per cent this year.