Cops ID suspect in BV murder

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) yesterday issued a wanted bulletin for Liamont Beveny, 28, over last month’s fatal stabbing of a man at Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara.

Beveny’s last known address was given as Lot 149 Beterverwagting Access Road, East Coast, Demerara.

The police, in a previous release, had stated that the victim, Alwyn Eastman, 27, of Lot 65 Quamina Road, Beterverwagting, was killed on August 29, around 6.30 pm by a then unnamed accused.

The release stated that Eastman and his cousin, Josh Alves, were walking along the Beterverwagting Access Road, heading in a northern direction and while on their journey, the suspect and Eastman, who knew each other, had an exchange of words and ended up in a scuffle. As a result, the police said the suspect fell into a trench but later got up and followed Eastman and dealt him a stabs to the upper left side of his chest and another to the right side of his abdomen.

Eastman was then picked up in a conscious state and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. A post-mortem examination performed by Dr. Nehaul Singh later gave the cause of Eastman’s death as perforation to the heart due to a stab wound.

The police asked that anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Beveny contact the police on telephone numbers 229-2019, 229-2289, 229-2557, 220-2222, 225-6940-9, 225-3650, 226-1928, 911 or the nearest police station.