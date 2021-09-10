Massy undertaking programmes for suicide prevention, mental health

The Massy Group in Guyana has announced a slate of activities to mark World Suicide Prevention and World Mental Health Day.

In a statement, the Group announced that it would continue to target youths and young adults with its suicide prevention and mental health awareness programmes that are tailored to provide help and hope for persons dealing with mental and emotional struggles.

In observation of World Suicide Prevention and World Mental Health Day on September 10 and October 10, respectively, it said more than 800 Massy employees will be adorned with yellow and green to show solidarity.

The Group added that it will also host a Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Poetry Competition from September 1 to October 10, 2021, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health – Mental Health Unit, targeting persons between the ages of 11 and 35 years

Also, for September and October, the Group is sponsoring a five-minute radio programme, “Mental Health Matters with Massy,” to bring awareness and provide practical tips to the general public on mental health and suicide prevention, on the HJ94.1 JumpStart show.

The statement noted that for the past four years, Massy continues to be an advocate for suicide prevention and mental health awareness through partnerships with government agencies and non-governmental organizations. It encouraged everyone to educate themselves on the telltale signs of suicide and to reach out and help. If you or someone you may know may be at risk for suicide, seek help by calling the lifelines: 223-0001, 223-0009, 600-7896, or 623-4444.