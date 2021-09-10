NDIA signs $1.2B in contracts for pumps stations, sluice

The National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) on Wednesday inked three contracts, worth over $1.2 billion, for the construction of a pump station at Andrews, Essequibo, the rehabilitation of the pump station at Adventure, Corentyne, Berbice and the construction of a sluice at Capoey in the Essequibo.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) reported that the contracts fall under the Ministry of Agriculture’s 2021 work programme, for which other contracts were also signed.

According to DPI, the contract for the construction of the pump station at Andrews was awarded to N. Nauth and Sons and is intended to see improvement in drainage for farmers and residents for approximately 3,000 acres of land.

The rehabilitation of the pump station at Adventure, meanwhile, is expected to benefit approximately 5,000 acres of rice cultivation by preventing flooding in the area. D. Sawh Mechanical Workshop has been awarded the contract.

It added that the construction of the sluice at Capoey, Essequibo will be undertaken by M. Sukhai Contracting Services and is intended to benefit 2,000 acres of rice land by improving drainage within the area.

Meanwhile, the report noted that the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) also inked four contracts, valued over $68 million, for the construction of a drying facility at Black Bush Polder, a concrete drying floor at Benab Corentyne and the construction of two drying floors at Cane Grove Region Four and De Hoop, Region Five.

The Guyana Marketing Cooperation (GMC) also inked a contract valued over $22 million for the construction of an agro processing facility at Fort Wellington, Region Five.

Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha was reported as saying that the works will begin immediately so that the projects could be completed on time. “We’ll ensure that these projects commence immediately, I’ve already advised our programme heads that they should ensure that when these contracts are signed, they immediately prepare a mobilisation advance and we commence the project. These are very critical projects for the delivery of services to the people of our country,” he was quoted as saying.

Mustapha also urged contractors to ensure works are carried out according to specifications and that they stick to the allocated contract time.