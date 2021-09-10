Sod turned for $2b hospital at Suddie

President Irfaan Ali this afternoon took part in a simple sod-turning ceremony for a new $2 billion multi-speciality hospital for Suddie on the Essequibo Coast.

A release by the Office of the President said that the hospital is part of the Government’s development agenda to modernise the healthcare sector. When completed, it will feature more than 250 beds, a fully-equipped Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and other modern health facilities and services.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh; Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony; Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd and Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill were also at the sod-turning exercise.