Sod turned for $2B Suddie multi-speciality hospital

President Irfaan Ali on Friday turned the sod for the construction of a $2 billion multi-speciality hospital at Suddie, in Region Two.

Construction of the facility, which will have 250 beds, an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and modern laboratories, is due to begin in weeks and it is due for completion in 2023.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony, who was present, said the hospital is being funded by a soft loan from the EXIM Bank of India.

“It took a lot of work to start getting these projects moving. And within a very, very short period of time, we have been able to meet all the benchmarks that were set by EXIM Bank of India, and other partners to be able to get to this point,” he said.