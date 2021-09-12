GM&SA President sees opportunities for manufacturers at upcoming Dubai expo

With Guyana expected to be prominently showcased during the upcoming ‘Expo 2020’ in Dubai, President of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GM&SA) Rafeek Khan is urging all local small- and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) to participate and not miss the myriad opportunities like they did at the recently concluded Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) held in Houston, Texas.

Khan wants local companies to participate whenever they see opportunities for international exposure and even as they do this, invest in building internal capacity and go in with tempered expectations and a long-term plan for what they will want for themselves and from the investors.

“Have realistic expectations. Many local companies… they go out there to these expos and their expectations – in terms of what they want and desire in terms of joint ventures and investment finance capital – is different to what the investor is looking for,” Khan told Sunday Stabroek in an interview on Friday .