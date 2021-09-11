Family alleges negligent operations at COVID hospital after nurse succumbs

The family of one the latest confirmed COVID-19 fatalities yesterday issued a call for the Ministry of Health to review the operations of the Infectious Disease Hospital at Liliendaal, while alleging that neglect was a contributing factor in her death.

According to the family of 56-year-old Vanessa Maynard, they were made aware of staff shortages and inadequate care during her admission at the hospital, including a failure to properly manage her diabetes.

However, hospital spokesperson Chelauna Providence yesterday refuted some of the claims made by the family about the hospital’s operations although she declined to address the specific case as she was not aware of the specifics as no official complaint had been lodged.