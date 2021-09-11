Abu Bakr issues last ‘warning’ to Trinidad Govt but say cops ready for any ‘eventualities’

(Trinidad Guardian) Jamaat Al Muslimeen leader Imam Yasin Abu Bakr has issued a “warning” to the Government and the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), calling for justice in T&T.

But in an immediate response, acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob said the Police Service stands ready to protect citizens against any eventualities.

In a live broadcast on Facebook, Bakr spoke for over an hour, detailing what he sees as a number of injustices towards people of African descent.

“In Trinidad, don’t fix the society, don’t give to the poor what is their due, don’t start to be fair and just, don’t let go the prisoners who you locking up for 15 years without a trial, don’t do that and you will see what will happen- remember I warn you today,” Bakr said.

He said there would be no more warnings issued.

“I warning the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, I warning the Police, I warning the Coast Guard, I warning everybody who is involved in the repression, the oppression of African people, I warning you today, this is your last day warning,” he said.

He spoke about injustices towards African children in the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examinations and labelled their parents as “wicked” saying the parents have allowed the injustice to continue.

He also spoke about injustice in the prison system, saying there were men incarcerated for over 15 years without a trial.

He also sent out a warning, saying anyone who kills Muslims in T&T will not escape.

Bakr said he knows how to “stand up” and rely on the power of Allah for his cause.

Responding to Abu Bakr’s speech, which has been making the rounds on social media, the Acting Commissioner says the police service continues to monitor intelligence and will act accordingly. Acting Commissioner Jacob says, “there are much more resources available to the various law enforcement agencies now than in 1990.”

Jacob goes on to urge citizens to continue adhering to the public health regulations reminding them that COVID-19 is the only enemy.