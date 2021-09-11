Over 33,000 adolescents vaccinated in Trinidad

(Trinidad Express) – On Wednesday the Ministry of Health began the administration of COVID-19 vaccines to persons aged 12 to 18 years.

To date, over 33,000 persons in Trinidad and Tobago from this age group have received their first dose of this World Health Organization (WHO) approved COVID-19 vaccine.

Parents and guardians are reminded that full vaccination is achieved two weeks after receipt of the second dose of this WHO-approved vaccine. Parents and guardians are therefore encouraged to check their child’s Immunization card to confirm the date that the first dose was administered and to ensure that they present their children for their second dose three weeks later.