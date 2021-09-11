Milestones achieved by U.S. Open finalists Raducanu and Fernandez

(Reuters) – Factbox on the U.S. Open women’s final between British 18-year-old Emma Raducanu and Canadian 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez:

U.S. OPEN WOMEN’S FINAL MILESTONES

* First Grand Slam final in the Open Era in the men’s and women’s game to feature two unseeded players.

* First Grand Slam final to be contested by two teenagers since the 1999 U.S. Open when American Serena Williams beat Switzerland’s Martina Hingis 6–3 7–6(4).

EMMA RADUCANU

* First qualifier in the men’s and women’s game to reach a Grand Slam final.

* First British woman to reach the U.S. Open final since Virginia Wade won the title in 1968.

* First British woman to reach a Grand Slam final since Virginia Wade won Wimbledon in 1977.

* Youngest British Grand Slam finalist since Christine Truman won Roland Garros in 1959.

* First woman to reach the U.S. Open final without dropping a set since German Angelique Kerber in 2016.

* Entered the tournament ranked world number 150 and will move up to 32nd by reaching the final. Raducanu will be world number 24 if she wins the title.

* Regardless of the result, Raducanu will end Johanna Konta’s 310-week reign as the top-ranked British woman on Monday. Konta is ranked 47 in the world.

LEYLAH FERNANDEZ

* Second Canadian in three years to reach the U.S. Open final after Bianca Andreescu was crowned champion in 2019.

* Fourth Canadian in the men’s and women’s game to reach a Grand Slam final after Eugenie Bouchard (2014 Wimbledon), Milos Raonic (2016 Wimbledon) and Andreescu.

* Youngest player to beat three top five seeds (3-Naomi Osaka, 5-Elina Svitolina and 2-Aryna Sabalenka) at a Grand Slam since American Serena Williams accomplished the feat when she won the U.S. Open in 1999.

* Entered the tournament ranked world number 73 and will move up to 27th by reaching the final. Fernandez can become world number 19 if she wins the title.