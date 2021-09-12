New laundromat business presses on in spite of challenges

When Sparkle Laundromat was launched almost a month ago with the official opening of the Amazonia Mall, where it is situated, the mother and daughter duo who own it did not imagine they would be facing the many challenges they are trying to overcome today. Nevertheless, they remain optimistic that it can only go up from here.

The business’s small clientele is not nearly enough to cover its monthly expenses. Sophia Ally, 24, a third-year Business Management and Entrepreneur student at the University of Guyana, works behind the scenes of the establishment. The concept for the business, she shared, came from her mother, Alyia Yusuf, who spent a large part of her life in England. Her mother, the young woman pointed out, worked in a laundromat while living there.

Unlike the self-service laundromat where her mother worked when she lived abroad, that required coins for the machines to work, Sparkle Laundromat does the work for its clients. Ally said the company is specifically geared towards families where commonly both partners work, or homes being run by single parents. Since its opening, the business has not only catered for working people, but also tourists staying at the Princess Ramada Hotel.