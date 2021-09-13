Guyana News

$518M Instrument Landing System, extended runway commissioned at CJIA

Minister of Business Oneidge Waldron accompanied by Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill and Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn cuts the ribbon to commission the extended CJIA runway. Also in picture is CEO of CJIA Ramesh Ghir (second left) and Chairman of Board of Directors Sanjeev Datadin (second right)
Minister of Business Oneidge Waldron accompanied by Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill and Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn cuts the ribbon to commission the extended CJIA runway. Also in picture is CEO of CJIA Ramesh Ghir (second left) and Chairman of Board of Directors Sanjeev Datadin (second right)
By

The operationalisation of the newly installed Instrument Landing System (ILS) at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) is expected to significantly reduce flight diversions and delays by 90 per cent, Minister with responsibility for the aviation sector Juan Edghill announced yesterday.

The technology which was commissioned to the tune of $518 million with the localizer costing $200 million, the glide path $282 million, and the precision markers costing $36 million, is set to boost the airport’s efficiency and save airlines thousands of dollars.