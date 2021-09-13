$518M Instrument Landing System, extended runway commissioned at CJIA

The operationalisation of the newly installed Instrument Landing System (ILS) at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) is expected to significantly reduce flight diversions and delays by 90 per cent, Minister with responsibility for the aviation sector Juan Edghill announced yesterday.
The technology which was commissioned to the tune of $518 million with the localizer costing $200 million, the glide path $282 million, and the precision markers costing $36 million, is set to boost the airport’s efficiency and save airlines thousands of dollars.