Police report 38% drop in firearms seizures

As of Monday, September 6th, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has only seized forty-four (44) or illegal firearms. This represents a 37.84% drop when compared to the similar period last year, 2020.

According to statistics for 2021 provided by the police recently, the varying types of firearms seized were 20 pistols, 14 shotguns and 10 revolvers. When comparing the similar period for 2020 the police had reported a seizure a total of 86 firearms. Of the 86 firearms 15 revolvers as against 10 for 2021 or a 33.3% decrease. A total of 24 shotguns were seized in 2020 as against 14 for 2021 or 41.7% decrease than for same period this year. The police said 47 pistols were seized as of September 6, 2020, as against 10 which is more than double or 57.4% more that was seized in 2020 than for the year 2021.