Quantity of books handed over to Guyana Prison Service

Aimed at the boosting of rehabilitation opportunities for prisoners, Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn last week handed over a quantity of books to the Guyana Prison Service.

Delivering brief remarks, Benn said that the donation will aid in the development and rehabilitation of prisoners. “…The question of rehabilitation of persons in incarceration, the question of turning them out to be better citizens is useful to society, their families and community is an important one,” Benn said. He added that the time in prison offers the incarcerated the opportunity and introspection to read. “I think if they could now have the opportunity, the time and the resources to read, to learn, to understand and to absorb, it will be critical for them to learn of issues, scenarios, interventions and opportunities, so as to avoid making mistakes again,” Benn explained.