Teen in Bartica accident succumbs to COVID-19

Sixteen-year-old Angel Hope who was involved in an accident a week ago at Byderabo Public Road, Bartica, on Saturday succumbed to her injuries at the Infectious Disease Hospital at Liliendaal after contracting the COVID-19.
Hope, who resided at Mora Camp Bartica, Essequibo River, tested positive for the novel coronavirus at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH), after arriving there for treatment. She was subsequently transferred to the Infectious Disease Hospital at Liliendaal along with her mother Leona Campbell who also tested positive for the virus.