Child killed by dog in Trinidad

(Trinidad Guardian) A four-year-old boy was killed earlier today after he was attacked by a dog in Tacarigua.

Police say four-year-old Amaziah Lewis of San Juan was mauled to death this morning by a Rottweiler while visiting his grandmother in Savannah Drive Tacarigua.

According to reports by relatives and witnesses to the incident, the boy was playing outside when the dog escaped its kennel and attacked him.

Police responded to the distress call and shot and killed the animal while attempting to get hold of it.

Investigations are ongoing.