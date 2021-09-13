Seeking cheap political mileage off death is horrible

Dear Editor,
Seeking cheap political mileage off a death is also horrible. It has to be noted the vaccination status was not revealed. What was revealed was the status of the question: irrelevant. So we can draw our conclusion. It can be discerned if vaccinated and still death occurred, there would have been much noise, protests and non-vaxxers would feel vindicated. We live by the consequences of the decisions we make. When the consequences turn out bad we have to accept, not find scapegoats. Of course this does not negate that a review towards improvements and enhancements are not warranted and needed.
Sincerely,
Shamshun Mohamed