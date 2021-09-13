This event would have hit the front page of every newspaper in Caracas

Dear Editor,

I have enclosed a photograph of an event some years back in Main Street Georgetown. A collaborative effort by the Guyana United Artists and a member of Civil Society, Dennis Atwell, on Venezuela’s Aggression and claim to our Essequibo. It was a three-day activity in which the media houses paid no attention. In contrast, had that event taken place in Central Caracas by a group of artists, it would have hit the front page of every newspaper and hundreds of Venezuelan Nationalists would have turned up. The event was undertaken with the little financial resources we had put together, as we got no support from the Government or the Private Sector.

The Venezuelan Government and Opposition Unite as a real threat to our sovereignty and territorial integrity. What will be the common ground upon which the PPP Government and the Opposition APNU+ AFC unite in defense of our Sovereignty? Will the PPP rescind its tyrannical Covid19 measures which has made unpopular the nature of its rule, so as to ease the racial and political tension that is spreading like wildfire throughout the country?

Sincerely,

Desmond Alli

General Secretary

Guyana United Artists (GUA)