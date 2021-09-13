Decoding the West Indies T20 World Cup squad

Cricket West Indies on Thursday announced it’s 19-member squad that will defend their T20 World Cup title next month in the United Arab Emirates from October 17 to November 14.

The team comprises of an initial 15-member squad while four players were named as cover given the dynamics of the new norms due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As expected, Kieron Pollard will lead the side in hopes of securing their fourth title. At 34, Pollard remains one of the most impactful players in the format and with 558 T20s under his belt, his wealth of experience makes him the most fitting player to lead. His three-dimensional approach to the game as well as a cavalier approach has embodied the spirit of West Indies Cricket.