Judge declines to grant injunction barring City town clerk from peforming duties

Underscoring the need for a Town Clerk to the functioning of the Municipality, High Court Judge Jo-Ann Barlow has refused the grant of an injunction barring acting Town Clerk Candace Nelson from performing duties.

The legal challenge initiated by the Georgetown Mayor and City Councillors (M&CC) for Nelson’s removal contends that her appointment is unlawful, and accuses her of disruptive actions that could affect the Council’s ability to meet its obligations.

Citing the interest of the wider public and the need for a functioning Town Clerk, however, Justice Barlow noted when the case was called yesterday morning, that the Court would not exercise its discretion to grant the injunction which the M&CC was seeking.