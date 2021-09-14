Peacemaker hospitalised after stabbed in chest at Kildonan

The police are working to locate a man who allegedly stabbed a peacemaker in the chest before fleeing the scene at Kildonan Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

The injured man has been identified as Godfrey Leitch, 46, of Lancaster Village, Corentyne.

The police stated in a report that according to the victim’s brother, the two were at Kildonan Village consuming alcohol when the suspect arrived and an argument ensued between him and the suspect.

Leitch intervened and tried to stop them from arguing but the suspect pulled out a scissors from his waist and stabbed him once in his chest, before running away.

Leitch was rushed to the Port Mourant Public Hospital where he was treated and later transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, and admitted. His condition is regarded as stable.