Accused hit and run driver charged with failing to stop and help

The driver involved in the hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of Ishwar Mohan on Saturday night along the Diamond to Mocha bypass was yesterday charged with failure to stop and failure to render assistance.

Jaleel Henry, 22, appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Diamond/Grove Magistrate’s Court, where the charges were read to him.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted $20,000 bail on each charge.