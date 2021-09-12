Success youth killed in hit and run along Diamond to Mocha bypass

The first fatality along the newly-built Diamond to Mocha bypass road has been recorded. Dead is Ishwar Mohan, 24, of Success, East Coast Demerara.

According to Mohan’s mother, the family is currently building a house at Farm, East Bank Demerara, and her son, a labourer, was assisting in the construction.

“We building a house at the back dey and he working with we. He does spend weekend and go home. Is home we trying to carry he home…we trying to find he a taxi and he turn back and say he not going home tonight…next thing I hear something go ‘pax’ and me turn back and see is he,” the distraught woman shared.